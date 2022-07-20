Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Man charged with cultivating cannabis after raid on Albion Park Rail home

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated July 20 2022 - 3:49am, first published 3:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have charged an Albion Park Rail man with cultivating cannabis. File photo. Picture: Rohan Thomson

Police have charged an Albion Park Rail man after they found a sophisticated hydroponic set-up and cannabis worth $52,000 on his property.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.