Police have charged an Albion Park Rail man after they found a sophisticated hydroponic set-up and cannabis worth $52,000 on his property.
Officers with Lake Illawarra Police District's Proactive Crime Team launched an investigation into the supply of cannabis in the region.
Advertisement
About 9am on Tuesday, police raided a home in Rose Avenue, Albion Park Rail and discovered a hydroponic system in a shed, several plants and 2.3 kilograms of cannabis bud packaged in sealed bags.
Police said the estimated street value of the drugs was $52,000.
A short time later the home's occupant, a 52-year-old man, arrived and was arrested.
He was taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station and charged with enhanced indoor cultivation for commercial purpose, cultivating cannabis, and possessing a prohibited drug.
He was granted conditional bail to appear at Albion Park Local Court in September.
Police seized all the plants, which will be destroyed. plants were seized by police and will be destroyed.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.