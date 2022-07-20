After six weeks of desperately searching for a home, a weight has finally been lifted from single mum Bec Darby's shoulders.
The 33-year-old was facing the terrifying prospect her family would either become homeless, or that her disabled son would have to be surrendered into care, after she was asked to vacate from her private rental last month.
The search began and Bec found there was a chronic shortage of accessible homes suited for her 14-year-old son Hunter, who uses a wheelchair due to an incurable disease called Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.
Bec, a full-time worker, could afford rentals on the market and never wanted "handouts".
But the problem lied with the worsening housing crisis, and like many in the Illawarra, finding a new roof over her family's head felt like an impossible feat.
However the wait has come to a positive end after Bec, Hunter, and her two young daughters aged eight and two have finally settled into a perfect Shell Cove rental.
"It feels absolutely amazing," Bec said, "a massive weight has been lifted."
One of Bec's biggest worries was that her family would have to split up, and she is "ecstatic" that this never came to reality.
Her four-bedroom rental is also perfect for Hunter, and is all one level, with doorways and entrances wide enough for wheelchair access.
Bec was also able to take ramps and other modifications from their previous rental into their new home.
"The kids are so excited ... and Hunter is relieved, too. He's got his own bathroom, he's absolutely stoked," Bec said.
After Bec shared her plight with the Mercury last month, an avalanche of support and outrage from the community followed.
Many tried to generously offer solutions, however the search for a home was still proving bleak.
Until recently, when Illawarra Estate Agents contacted Bec and told her about the Shell Cove home.
Soon after, she inspected the property but after applying for several already, she kept her expectations low.
"I went to have a look, but I didn't want to get my hopes up so I didn't tell the kids or anything ... I let the idea go after I inspected it," Bec said.
"And then we got the phone call pretty much an hour afterwards that we got accepted for it. I just jumped up and down ... it was amazing."
Bec without the help of the community, she may still be in the same situation as she was a few weeks ago.
"I want to thank every absolutely everybody that's reached out and offered their help," she said.
"The support has been absolutely amazing."
While her search for a home is over, Bec remains concerned for other families who are going through a similar battle - especially those with accessibility requirements.
"This housing crisis is utterly ridiculous," Bec said. "Not only for me, but for everybody. Something absolutely needs to change and the government needs to step up."
The vacancy rate for rentals in Wollongong remain at an all time low, sitting at 0.6 per cent, according to data from SQM Research.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
