Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

Economics of decarbonisation stacking up. Letters to the Editor, July 29, 2022

July 28 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Economics of decarbonisation stacking up. Letters, July 29, 2022

Like most, I was deeply saddened but unfortunately not surprised by the devastating reality of the 'poor' and 'deteriorating' state of our environment ("Action on the environment is essential", Illawarra Mercury, July 20). We Australians are justified in our outrage at relative governmental and corporate inaction on climate and the environment. But, if we are to create a sustainable future we can be proud of, despair is not an option.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.