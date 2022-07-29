Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

Trialling bicycles in the mall is a great idea. Letters to the Editor, July 30, 2022

July 29 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trialling bicycles in the mall is a great idea. Letters, July 30, 2022

Wollongong City Council has announced a trial opening of Crown Street Mall to people on bicycles and it's a brilliant idea. Many shops on the mall are struggling, they need every mode to be able to access the mall to increase customer traffic. I love the cakes at Alexander's Bakery but I have stopped going after I was threatened with a fine for riding my bike slowly through an empty mall. There's plenty of parking if you're coming by car, but if you're a customer on a bike, your money is not welcome: nowhere to park and one just gets kicked out by the security guards.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.