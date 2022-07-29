Trialling bicycles in the mall is a great idea. Letters, July 30, 2022

Lastly, as a UCI Cycling City, Wollongong has to provide better cycling infrastructure and right now there's only one safe east-west link through the CBD. Sharing the path works alright along the coastal cycleway, I don't see how it'd be a problem along the mall, which is, what, 10 times wider? There are more and more people using their bikes for transport in the Gong, their money is just as worth it as the one coming on foot or by car, it is truly time to open the mall to this sustainable transport mode which poses very little risks to pedestrians.