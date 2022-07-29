Trialling bicycles in the mall is a great idea. Letters, July 30, 2022

Wollongong City Council has announced a trial opening of Crown Street Mall to people on bicycles and it's a brilliant idea. Many shops on the mall are struggling, they need every mode to be able to access the mall to increase customer traffic. I love the cakes at Alexander's Bakery but I have stopped going after I was threatened with a fine for riding my bike slowly through an empty mall. There's plenty of parking if you're coming by car, but if you're a customer on a bike, your money is not welcome: nowhere to park and one just gets kicked out by the security guards.
Lastly, as a UCI Cycling City, Wollongong has to provide better cycling infrastructure and right now there's only one safe east-west link through the CBD. Sharing the path works alright along the coastal cycleway, I don't see how it'd be a problem along the mall, which is, what, 10 times wider? There are more and more people using their bikes for transport in the Gong, their money is just as worth it as the one coming on foot or by car, it is truly time to open the mall to this sustainable transport mode which poses very little risks to pedestrians.
Lise Chesnais, Wollongong
I'd like to see a trial of bicycles in the mall. I understand the worry that there will be accidents. A trial may give some clues as to small changes to the design of the route or signage which would allow bike riders and pedestrians to co-exist. It is important that all users of the space are respectful and give each other room. Cycleways have been shown to add to passing traffic which will help local businesses struggling with the past COVID years and the looming recession.
Rhonda Hunt, Fairy Meadow
While I haven't lived in the Thirroul area for very long, I have been so impressed by the strong community feeling and care. This seems to have been utterly lacking in the proposed development. For a council that has community connection, care for the environment and sustainability as part of its goals, I hope they will choose not to prioritise car traffic over pedestrians and bicycles, and developers who choose to ignore community input. A little girl asked me on Monday, "Do you think we saved Thirroul village?" Council should know that the next generation is watching what they do.
Arwen Griffith, Austinmer
The anti gay Manly footballers have every right to choose not to wear their company's uniform. If they are so convinced of their convictions this should be a great chance to show the world just how important their religious convictions are to them and they can walk away from all that money.
Doug Steley, Heyfield
