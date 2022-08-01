Illawarra Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Business List
Business

How Shellharbour business owner Jane Hardy became inspired to help others connect with their body

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated August 3 2022 - 9:30pm, first published August 1 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finalist: Shellharbour business owner Jane Hardy is a finalist for The Women's Business School's Ausmumpreneur Awards. Picture: Anna Warr.

Shellharbour business owner Jane Hardy is a survivor of mental illness and has been on a journey of healing for the past 12 years.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.