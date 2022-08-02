No dogs allowed, but damaging deer roam free. Letters, August 3

I love our Illawarra escarpment and understand that it is illegal to walk your dog, even on a lead, in any National Park, State Forest or our Illawarra escarpment. On Saturday I witnessed a couple with their children with two dogs on a lead exiting the escarpment on the southern side of Coledale.
I politely told them that it was illegal to take dogs in the escarpment as it was designated a conservation area. The husband ignored me and his wife said that she was not aware.
I thought afterwards that this law was a hypocrisy given the increasing number of deer currently trespassing and causing damage - with no apparent action to remove the problem.
Margaret Badham, Wombarra
Re the recent ructions at the Albion Park pre-poll booth, perhaps a temporary 'No Stopping' zone outside these very busy venues is warranted in future. Leading up to the May 21 federal elections there were pedestrian access problems outside the pre-poll booth in Burelli St Wollongong. No cars immediately in front would have made it easier.
Chris Cartledge, Wollongong
Severe shortages of doctors, nurses and staff. All overworked, underpaid, burnt out, tired and hospitals filling up to capacity. The Omicron running rampant again and "who gives a toss?" I do.
Our wonderful, courageous frontline workers are expected to wave a magic wand and make it all disappear. They deserve the highest of praise, thanks, consideration and a decent liveable wage. Will they ever get it? It's no wonder they talk of leaving the industry.
I'm sick of hearing we have to learn to live with this virus... no we don't! We must help to eradicate it, by wearing masks, sanitising hands in every shop we visit and standing the required distance from each other and going back to scanning the QR code to sign in to any business we enter. How else will we know if we've been exposed to the virus if we are not getting the notifications on our phone.
Consider your community's health as well as your own. Prevention is better than a cure. Give our hospitals, doctors, nurses and frontline workers a break by wearing masks, sanitising your hands, social distancing etc. It will help considerably, or is that too much to ask of the public? Step up and do your bit. More importantly, get your shots, and send this pandemic packing.
Audrey Hutchison, Nowra
I applaud Bill Shorten and his strong commitment in regards to Robodebt, I know he can't bring back the innocent victims who suicided in despair after being hounded by the LNP for debts they did not owe but I hope those responsible get held to account.
Matty Ryan, Fairy Meadow
