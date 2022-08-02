No dogs allowed, but damaging deer roam free. Letters, August 3

Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

No dogs allowed, but damaging deer roam free. Letters to the Editor, August 3

August 2 2022 - 6:00pm
I love our Illawarra escarpment and understand that it is illegal to walk your dog, even on a lead, in any National Park, State Forest or our Illawarra escarpment. On Saturday I witnessed a couple with their children with two dogs on a lead exiting the escarpment on the southern side of Coledale.

