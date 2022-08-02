Warrigal's long-time CEO Mark Sewell steps down

Warrigal's long-time Chief Executive Officer, Mark Sewell, will step down from his role in October 2022 to spend more time with his large family.
Mr Sewell's decision to retire will bring to a close a 40-year career of managing human services - including 20-years served at Warrigal.
"The future of Warrigal looks good, with an exciting new strategic plan ... and many improvement initiatives planned to continue to expand our services and help support even more older people," he said.
Mr Sewell first joined the organisation in 2001 after working for the NSW Government in the child protection, youth work and disability sector.
Since then, he has helped the organisation grow from 300 employees to 1750 plus more than 300 volunteers.
Wyn Janssen, chairman of the Warrigal Borad said Mr Sewell's efforts have helped the aged care provider push through difficult times and is leaving the company "in an outstanding position".
The board of directors have now begun their search for a new CEO and are engaging specialist recruiter Wexford Hayes to assist.
It's expected the new CEO will start duties in October 2022.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
