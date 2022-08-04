"I hope that it brings through a new crop of young, aspiring Australian cyclists, that's the main thing that myself and race organisers in Australia are more excited about. The one thing about having the World Championships is that thought that continues long after the race has finished and that is, wow, the World Championships were raced on this road before. I think that legacy that it leaves is special for generations to come and the legacy it leaves as a cyclist stands forever. I certainly hope that for the people of Wollongong it leaves that mark on them for years to come. I think the thing I'm looking forward to the most is seeing the Sea Cliff Bridge on television, it's usually seen in plenty of ads but it's going to look great to create interest in the race. I can't wait to come back to my home and see international cycling return to Australia. Of course the last few years have been strange and everyone has had vastly different experiences but I'd like to think we're getting back to life post-COVID. I'm guessing the Australian cycling fans are missing international cycling here. From what I can understand people in the Illawarra will be really happy to have an event of this calibre on their doorstep. It really is a great six months of cycling here in Australia with the World Championships, the Tour Down Under, the Great Ocean Road Race all happening over summer one event after the other, it really feels like things are getting going again which is incredibly pleasing for not only world cycling but Australian cycling."