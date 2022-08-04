Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport
The Big Read

Cadel Evans announced as official ambassador for UCI World Championships in Wollongong

By Jordan Warren
Updated August 4 2022 - 7:46am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Buzzing: Cadel Evans is keen to see the best cyclist on Australian shores for the World Championships in September. Picture: Graham Tidy

Cadel Evans, Australia's most successful cyclist and the our only athlete to win both the Tour de France and the UCI World Championships Elite Men's Road Race, will be on his way to Wollongong for the upcoming World Championships in September in an ambassador role for the event.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.