Four Illawarra Canoe Club kayakers will head overseas soon to represent Australia in major international competitions.
Twenty-year-old Jasmine Locke has been selected in the Australian U23 Junior World Championship team to compete at the Junior World Championships in Hungary.
Callum Elliott, 18 is also off to Hungary after being selected for the Australian Junior World Championship team competing at the Junior World Championships.
The duo will head to Hungary on Friday, August 12 for an extensive three-week training camp before competing in the 2022 ICF Junior and U23 Canoe Sprint World Championships from August 31 to September 4.
University of Wollongong student Locke, who lives in Towradgi but spends a lot of time in Narrabeen training with the NSW Institute of Sport, will compete in the K2 and K4 500m races.
"I'm not putting any pressure on me at the moment to do anything. I just want to see what I can do," she said.
"With kayaking I just want to push myself to see where my will, body and my mind will be able to take me.
"I've got so much to improve and so much to learn from before I can really start seriously considering the Olympics and major competitions like that.
"This is my first international competition. I made my age groups in Australian teams for both 2020 and 2021 but COVID put an end to the world championships in both years.
"I want to take my age group first, see how I go there and then I can readjust my goals later on. Making a final would be nice."
This will also be a first international competition for Balgownie resident Callum Elliott.
In fact this is the first time the Woonona High School year 12 student will travel outside Australia.
"I can't wait. I'm very excited," he said.
"I hope to do well in Hungary and hopefully this is just the start of me representing Australia.
"If all goes to plan I'll be part of the Australian team competing at the Brisbane Olympics in 2032."
Elliott is giving himself the best chance to achieve his dreams by training six-days a week in the morning and afternoon.
Training consists of kayaking, running, swimming and gym workouts.
"I just want to say thanks to my family. They have sacrificed a lot to give me the opportunity to be where I am today," he said.
"And I would also like to thank my coaches Adam Dean, Terry Prosser and Jake Michael as well as Michael Locke for his ongoing support."
Locke and Elliott will have little time to rest after Hungary, as they will represent Australia at the 2022 Asia Pacific Sprint Cup from September 29 to October 2.
The duo will be joined in Japan by Illawarra Canoe Club team-members Kynan Burke (U16) and Tarren Elliott (U16), who have been selected as part of the National Development Squad.
All four club members secured their spots after starring at the National Championships regatta at West Lakes in Adelaide earlier this year.
A spokesperson for the Illawarra Canoe Club wished their kayakers representing Australia the best of luck.
"We are a small club and are proud to have so many of our members selected."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
