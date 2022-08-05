COVID testing station creates traffic hazard. Letters, August 6, 2022

Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

COVID testing station creates traffic hazard. Letters to the Editor, August 6, 2022

August 5 2022 - 6:00pm
With the recent pandemic surge, access to the COVID-19 Testing Clinic in Denison St Wollongong continues to be a problem. I raised this issue with local authorities in August 2021. At times, the southbound lane in Denison St is blocked with cars waiting to access the clinic. Again today, I observed multiple vehicles crossing the double centre lines to the 'wrong' side of the road to pass up to 5 vehicles at a time in an effort to reach Crown St.

