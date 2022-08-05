A Wollongong man who was caught stealing a sandwich and Beckham body spray during a shoplifting sting in the CBD went on to nick an expensive mountain bike secured to a bike rack two months later.
Kieren Melvin, 22, had his matter heard in Wollongong Local Court on Thursday where his lawyer, Jack Murray, confirmed guilty pleas to charges of shoplifting, larceny, breaching an apprehended violence order, and possessing a prohibited drug.
Melvin was initially caught stealing from Woolworths Wollongong on April 14, 2022 when police received a tip off from a Loss Prevention Officer (LPO), which is a plain clothes security guard trained to monitor for suspicious behaviour and theft in stores.
Police attended a short time later, where they observed the LPO speaking with Melvin and a woman outside the shop's entrance.
Melvin was placed under arrest for shoplifting and according to facts tendered to the court, he made full admissions to stealing a sandwich and Beckham body spray.
After police conducted a check on Melvin, it became apparent the woman he was with had an AVO against him. Police also uncovered a small quantity of cannabis stored in a cannabis pouch in Melvin's pocket.
He was granted bail.
Two months later on June 15, Melvin was caught stealing again - this time removing a GIANT brand mountain bike worth $650 from a bike rack on Church Street, Wollongong.
The bike owner walked away for a short period, and returned a short time later to his bike missing, according to court documents.
He reported the incident to police, and security staff viewed CCTV footage which clearly depicted Melvin stealing the bike.
Security guards found him on Burelli St outside the Greater Union Cinema, and a short time later, Melvin admitted to police that he took the bike and stored it in his unit.
Melvin was arrested and entered into custody, but was bailed to participate in a crime prevention program.
In court on Thursday, Magistrate Greg Elks adjourned the case to September 15 to await a progress report on Melvin's involvement in the program.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
