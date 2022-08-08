Art donated by former Nazi must be removed. Letters, August 9, 2022

Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

Art donated by former Nazi must be removed. Letters to the Editor, August 9, 2022

August 8 2022 - 6:00pm
The gift of Australian art from Bronius (Bob) Sredersas to the City of Wollongong in the 1970s was accepted in good faith and transferred into the collection of Wollongong City Gallery when it was established in 1978. During the following years, the gallery exhibited this collection in good faith according to its relevant policies and organisational values.

