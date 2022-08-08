Art donated by former Nazi must be removed. Letters, August 9, 2022

The gift of Australian art from Bronius (Bob) Sredersas to the City of Wollongong in the 1970s was accepted in good faith and transferred into the collection of Wollongong City Gallery when it was established in 1978. During the following years, the gallery exhibited this collection in good faith according to its relevant policies and organisational values.
Given the revelation that Sredersas was a Nazi during the German occupation of his homeland Lithuania, the status of this collection requires re-evaluation. It is my firm and considered view that the Australian artists represented in this collection, and the gallery itself, deserve their own reputations to remain untainted by this revelation.
In accordance with this view, I strongly recommend that these works of art be deaccessioned from the Collection of the Wollongong Art Gallery and that all funds acquired through this process be donated by the City of Wollongong to the Jewish Museum Sydney.
Peter O'Neill, OAM, Gallery Director/CEO of Wollongong City Gallery 1991-2007
Despite returning huge profits in the billion, The NAB is going ahead with the closure of branches at Corrimal and Figtree next month. My good friend, a well known and respected member of the transport industry, recently went to the NAB recommended agent for the bank, the local post office, to carry out a simple transaction which was normally free at the bank. He got slugged $3 for his trouble. Just how our senior residents are expected to use the bank's recommended online banking when they do not own or operate a computer defies logic. Greed is good, legal extortion is much better.
Dave Cox, Corrimal
Most councils with the exception of Shellharbour acknowledge the problems of rentals of homes for those in need. Shellharbour have approved the removal of four homes on Tongarra Road, Albion Park next to the RSL Club for the installation of a BP service station. This I might have expected of our former mayor but felt our new mayor would not be misled.
Richard Cannan, Warilla
Peter Corkish (Mercury, August 4) mentions the cost of going to nuclear energy and yes it's expensive and also reliable. We have spent billions of dollars on renewables, for what? Power outages and higher prices.
The newly designed small modular nuclear plants have many advantages two of which are location flexibility and smaller land mass. Another regular writer has suggested placing these small reactors near coal-fired power stations would save costs, undoubtedly. Nuclear should be considered.
Adrian Devlin, Fairy Meadow
