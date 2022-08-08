Art donated by former Nazi must be removed. Letters, August 9, 2022

Despite returning huge profits in the billion, The NAB is going ahead with the closure of branches at Corrimal and Figtree next month. My good friend, a well known and respected member of the transport industry, recently went to the NAB recommended agent for the bank, the local post office, to carry out a simple transaction which was normally free at the bank. He got slugged $3 for his trouble. Just how our senior residents are expected to use the bank's recommended online banking when they do not own or operate a computer defies logic. Greed is good, legal extortion is much better.