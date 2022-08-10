Remembering Aussies who served in Vietnam. Letters, August 11, 2022

What a difference a somewhat sensible government makes. Soon after the news of the emissions reductions target of 43 per cent by 2030 on track to being legislated, comes the news that Clive Palmer's proposal for new coal mine has been rejected. The latter is particularly poignant as the old-school bruiser tried to buy himself some political power by spending extraordinary amounts of money campaigning in the previous election - and failed. It restores one's belief in democracy, the balance of opinions and the limits of corporate influence in our politics.