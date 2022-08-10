Illawarra Mercury

Remembering Aussies who served in Vietnam. Letters to the Editor, August 11, 2022

August 10 2022 - 6:00pm
Remembering Aussies who served in Vietnam. Letters, August 11, 2022

In August Vietnam Veterans gather to commemorate Vietnam Veterans' Day. On August 16, 1966, the Battle of Long Tan took place; 18 Australians lost their lives and 24 were wounded. Vietnam Veterans now gather to remember the 521 Australians that lost their lives in Vietnam, 3000 that were wounded and almost 60,000 who served during the 10 years Australia was involved in Vietnam.

