Remembering Aussies who served in Vietnam. Letters, August 11, 2022

In August Vietnam Veterans gather to commemorate Vietnam Veterans' Day. On August 16, 1966, the Battle of Long Tan took place; 18 Australians lost their lives and 24 were wounded. Vietnam Veterans now gather to remember the 521 Australians that lost their lives in Vietnam, 3000 that were wounded and almost 60,000 who served during the 10 years Australia was involved in Vietnam.
On Vietnam Veterans' Day, we pause and reflect on the bravery, teamwork, mateship and endurance that Australians displayed throughout the war. At 4pm on Sunday, August 14, a commemoration service will be held at the Vietnam Veterans' Memorial, Endeavour Drive, Wollongong Harbour. All are welcome. In case of wet weather the service will be held at Corrimal RSL at the same time.
Ian Birch, President, Vietnam Veterans' Association Wollongong
What a difference a somewhat sensible government makes. Soon after the news of the emissions reductions target of 43 per cent by 2030 on track to being legislated, comes the news that Clive Palmer's proposal for new coal mine has been rejected. The latter is particularly poignant as the old-school bruiser tried to buy himself some political power by spending extraordinary amounts of money campaigning in the previous election - and failed. It restores one's belief in democracy, the balance of opinions and the limits of corporate influence in our politics.
Milos Karapandzic, Torrens Park, SA
I do scoff at pronouncements by various politicians about how smart Australians are. I think Donna Page's article ("The foot and mouth disease (FMD) risk is real", Mercury, August 6) supports my dismissive response to politicians telling us how smart we are. Ms Page's sample of responses to the FMD outbreak by several Australians include sentiments along the lines of "don't know", "don't care" and "it's a hoax". I don't think we're all as smart as we are often being told we are.
Gordon Fyfe, Kambah
MY 82-year-old husband has a very important eye operation this month and there is news of more train stoppages in August. We also need to go to Sydney the week before for tests on the eye. We have been waiting for this surgery for many months and now because of greedy, selfish unionists this operation could be in doubt.
The people of NSW who use public transport deserve better. It makes one wonder if the true reason behind these stoppages is political. I do hope none of the strikers' family members have to go through what we retired pensioners, who are unable to drive to Sydney and rely on public transport, are experiencing.
