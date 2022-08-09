KFC has unveiled a new plant-based dish called Wicked Popcorn - and they're testing it out on Illawarra customers first.
The bite-sized pieces - made from pea-protein and coated with the spice of Wicked Wings - will be trialled in 14 stores across the Illawarra and South Coast over the next month.
Customers looking for a meat-free alternative can find the new item at outlets including Wollongong food court, Dapto, Fairy Meadow, Unanderra, Warrawong, and Shellharbour's standalone and food court stores.
The fast food giant noted that although the product doesn't contain animals or animal products, it is not prepared in a vegan or vegetarian-friendly way.
Wicked Popcorn is available from Tuesday, August 9, to Monday, September 5.
