KFC's first ever meat free option makes it's way to the South Coast

Updated August 9 2022 - 4:17am, first published 3:46am
Testing time: KFC's meat-free wicked popcorn.

KFC has unveiled a new plant-based dish called Wicked Popcorn - and they're testing it out on Illawarra customers first.

