Two car accident leaves woman trapped in Primbee

A two car crash on the Primbee Bypass near Illowra Crescent in Primbee temporarily trapped a female driver.
Emergency services were called just before 6.45pm to reports of a three car accident.
Three paramedic road crews, an inspector and special operations team paramedic responded and arriving on scene found two cars had been involved in an accident.
A third car had left the scene.
Paramedics treated those at the scene, while police are firefighters also responded.
The accident involved a man in his 20s and a woman in her 20s who was temporarily trapped in her car due to damage to her door.
One patient was transported to Shellharbour Hospital for further assessment without any major injuries.
By 8pm the area had been cleared and traffic was flowing once again.
