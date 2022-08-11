Illawarra Mercury
Kiama's Parfait Patisserie tops suite of categories in Wollongong Bakery Show 2022

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated August 11 2022 - 7:37am, first published 4:00am
Yum yum: Parfait Patisserie apprentice Damien Wrong, baker Alex Miller, owner Troy Hindmarsh and apprentice Jess Drewell. RE, Parfait Patisserie won a suite of categories at the Wollongong Bakery Show. Picture: Robert Peet.

From pistachio mousse-mudcakes to unique French-style pastries, chefs and apprentices at Kiama's Parfait Patisserie have proven they create some of the region's tastiest sweet treats.

Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

