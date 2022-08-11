From pistachio mousse-mudcakes to unique French-style pastries, chefs and apprentices at Kiama's Parfait Patisserie have proven they create some of the region's tastiest sweet treats.
The popular patisserie took out first place in a suite of categories at Wollongong's 2022 Bakery Show on Wednesday - including two major categories of Champion Cake of the Show and Most Successful Cake Exhibitor.
Troy Hindmarch, who co-owns the bakery with his wife Samantha Hindmarch, took out top prize for best decorated mud cake, and gluten free cake or biscuit.
His secret to the perfect treat? Doing things differently.
"It's about being out there, creating something unique that gets people talking," Mr Hindmarch said. "That's how you're going to tickle people's taste buds."
The competition saw 56 bakeries go head to head in more than 30 categories, and marked the return of the much-loved show since the pandemic.
It was also an opportunity for apprentices to flex their skills and rub shoulders with industry leaders.
Yet it was the experienced bakers who were left impressed by the young guns - with Parfait Patisserie apprentice Damien Wrong, 21, topping four categories including best fruit flan, sweet pies, four strand plait, and gateau (a type of French cake).
Apprentice Jess Drewel, 22, also snagged top spot for her delicious danish pastries.
Mr Hindmarch said their success was a testament to the their dedication and passion for the world of baking.
While most Illawarra residents are fast asleep, the patisserie on Manning Street is a hum of activity.
Bakers whip up their inventive creations from midnight until dawn, with customers greeted by a display window of little cakes and pastries.
"I'm so proud of how our apprentices did, even in the open section against those who had been baking for decades," Mr Hindmarch said.
"They've put themselves out there by pushing themselves and putting in so many hours into honing their skills."
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
