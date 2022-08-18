Cyclists aren't the problem on shared pathways. Letters August 19, 2022

Reading all the recent negative comments about cycling, I am amazed that so many people were born old or never had a childhood where they desired or rode a bycicle and now feel it necessary to criticise people who enjoy exercise. Before the response comes. Yes I am a 77-year-old cyclist who finds the biggest danger is people walking on shared pathways with sharks teeth hanging out of their ears whilst looking at their phone, oblivious to their surroundings, and people who have a dog on a 20 foot retractable lead. Just a reminder, they are shared pathways.
Graham Jones, Cordeaux Heights
Reply to the article, "China relations at 'critical juncture' " (Mercury, August 10). Communist China demands Australia's homage, not partnership. And woe to the land "down under" if we deviate from Beijing's world view, especially, but not only, on Taiwan. And it seems the Albanese government is on notice to shape up. Our sovereignty means nothing to the CCP. There is nothing the Chinese government or its servants ever do that isn't methodically planned and calculated. The language used and carefully crafted responses send a message that is loud and clear.
Mr Albanese, food security, energy security and Australia's military defence are the top priority, not climate change and renewables. We need new mining projects of coal, gas, uranium and oil. We need new coal-fired power stations and small modular nuclear plants. The point is China's advance is a serious threat to our country, Asia and the world. If war breaks out - Australia needs to be independent and self-sustaining in food, power, and fuel so our nation could ride out any consequences of war.
Adrian Devlin, Fairy Meadow
So now we are going to see a storm in a teacup evolve into Scomogate. Albanese has already jumped on it and now plans a Trump style enquiry, and instead of being held to account he will keep the media and the masses focused on the past and deflected from the now. How convenient, how transparent, and how American Democrats like?
Richard Burnett, Wollongong
This latest ex-PM stunt has made national news again for all the wrong reasons. I am wondering how many more scandals are going to be revealed. Scott Morrison should be sacked, as he sits in Parliament drawing taxpayers' money in wages and not doing anything worthwhile for it. Some month ago I suggested that the ex PM would be better suited as a "Billy Graham" type evangelist, where he can pull the wool over the eyes of his followers at will, rather than dupe the general Australian public again and again.
John Pronk, Wollongong
