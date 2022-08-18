Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

Cyclists aren't the problem on shared pathways. Letters to the Editor, August 19, 2022

August 18 2022 - 6:30pm
Cyclists aren't the problem on shared pathways. Letters August 19, 2022

Reading all the recent negative comments about cycling, I am amazed that so many people were born old or never had a childhood where they desired or rode a bycicle and now feel it necessary to criticise people who enjoy exercise. Before the response comes. Yes I am a 77-year-old cyclist who finds the biggest danger is people walking on shared pathways with sharks teeth hanging out of their ears whilst looking at their phone, oblivious to their surroundings, and people who have a dog on a 20 foot retractable lead. Just a reminder, they are shared pathways.

