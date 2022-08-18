Cyclists aren't the problem on shared pathways. Letters August 19, 2022

This latest ex-PM stunt has made national news again for all the wrong reasons. I am wondering how many more scandals are going to be revealed. Scott Morrison should be sacked, as he sits in Parliament drawing taxpayers' money in wages and not doing anything worthwhile for it. Some month ago I suggested that the ex PM would be better suited as a "Billy Graham" type evangelist, where he can pull the wool over the eyes of his followers at will, rather than dupe the general Australian public again and again.