Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Mark Anthony John Horsfall pleads not guilty to sex charges

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated August 17 2022 - 10:12pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Court: Mark Anthony John Horsfall leaving Wollongong courthouse on Wednesday. Picture: Adam McLean

Mark Anthony John Horsfall pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual intercourse and touching without consent in Wollongong District Court on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.