Mark Anthony John Horsfall pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual intercourse and touching without consent in Wollongong District Court on Wednesday.
Horsfall pleaded not guilty to 18 charges of sexually touch another person without consent and 16 charges of sexual intercourse without consent.
The charges stem from separate incidents in 2020 and 2021 in Gerringong and Culburra and relate to multiple victims.
Horsfall will return to court for trial on October 10.
