The Gong Shuttle will change next month, split into three different buses.
But it's not a permanent change - it's just for the week the UCI world championships are in town.
"The free Gong Shuttle will still be operating, albeit a bit differently," a Transport for NSW spokeswoman said.
"There will be three free shuttle services replacing the Free Gong Shuttle 55A and 55B from September 17 to September 25."
The first of those is No66 - the Green Shuttle - which will service much of the same route normally travelled by the Gong Shuttle.
It will provide a link between the Wollongong CBD and UOW, using Crown Street and Robsons Road, from 7am to 10pm daily.
The No56 Blue Shuttle will run between North Wollongong station and the Innovation Campus between 7am and 10pm daily.
With the Spin Fest Beach Party event at North Wollongong Beach on September 17, the Blue Shuttle will run until 11pm.
The northern suburbs up to Corrimal will be serviced via the Orange Shuttle, bringing people into the city from 7am to 7pm every day (except September 17, when road closures will see the service finish at 1pm).
The spokeswoman said commuters who normally caught other buses during the week may have to rethink their plans, or maybe catch one of the free shuttles.
"Multiple bus routes will be affected during the UCI road cycling world championships so Transport for NSW encourages residents and transport network users to keep up to date with impacts to their individual public transport timetables via the transport.info site," the spokeswoman said.
"Transport for NSW is working closely with local bus operators in the Illawarra to finalise the altered timetables for the event period.
"Full details will be available at transport.info for commuters to plan their trips two weeks out from the event's start."
In terms of public transport, the spokeswoman said the UCI event will not affect South Coast train stations, all of which will be operational.
"Wollongong train station will be the closest station to the race finishing line and official precinct at Lang Park and large crowds are expected around this area," she said.
"There will be changes to regular timetables during the event week so commuters are advised to check departure and arrival times before travelling."
There will be two park and ride facilities - one in the south at Kembla Grange racecourse and one in the north at Bulli Showground.
"These locations will enable spectators to park for free and connect with trains to the event," the spokeswoman said.
"Parking at these locations will be on a daily basis and spectators should remove their cars each day."
For the Bulli Showground park and ride access to that facility will be impacted by road closures on the second weekend of competition.
There are also two park and walk areas in Wollongong, located at JJ Kelly Park and accessed off Springhill Road and a second off Port Kembla Road adjacent to the existing helipad site.
Both locations are supported by walking and cycling paths.
"Transport for NSW encourages spectators to utilise the park and ride or park and walk facilities provided to travel to and from the event," the Transport for NSW spokeswoman said.
"Spaces will be limited and spectators should plan ahead and allow additional travel time during the event.
"Large crowds are expected and spaces at these facilities are limited.
"We encourage spectators to also consider parking at other stations along the South Coast train line to get to the event."
For more information about public transport options and to check shuttle bus and train times closer to the event, visit transportnsw.info/uci-wollongong-2022.
