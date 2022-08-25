All the drama of a long-running soap opera will play out in Wollongong during next month's UCI Road World Championships.
So says Tour de France stage winner Bradley McGee, who urged fans not to miss the once in a lifetime opportunity to watch thousands of the world's best cyclists competing in their own backyard.
McGee, who has worn the yellow jersey in cycling's greatest event and also won a gold medal at the Athens Olympics, said the road championships was a unique event which saw fans travel the world to watch.
"I've been a rider at worlds, I've been a fan at worlds, I've been a national head coach at many world championships, and I can tell you more than anyone, these things are not to be missed," he told the Mercury.
"You go to the Tour de France and there is excitement there no doubt, but the worlds is different again because it all crescendos on that one day.
"The men's race will be six and half hours of racing, the women's will probably be four and a half, it's like a soap opera that you will have all in one day, you will have all the drama of a long-running soap opera in one day and at the final throw at the line there will be one winner, and that energy is not lost on anyone, everybody feels that."
After more than a decade living in Monte Carlo while competing on the European tours, McGee is now based at Robertson and has taken on the role of NSW Institute of Sport coaching director.
His career is among the most decorated in Australian sport, winning Olympics gold in the team pursuit in 2004 and silver in the individual pursuit.
McGee also has three bronze medals from Atlanta and Sydney, as well as two track world championships gold medals and five Commonwealth Games gold.
"The world road cycling championships, even in the cycling fraternity are a unique competition," McGee said.
"The best advice I can give local fans is to get out on the course either at Rama's climb [Ramah Avenue] or at the finish line, and make sure you have got access to a TV screen so you can watch it when they are away from you and they are back out on the roadside."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
