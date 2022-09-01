The company behind the troubled Wonder Apartments is closely linked to another construction firm that went into liquidation two years ago.
On Tuesday, the NSW Building Commissioner handed down a stop work order due to serious structural issues at the Young Street site.
The commissioner estimated it would take more than a month to fix the issues.
WP Projects (aka Wonderfield Properties) is behind the Young Street development and was formerly known as GJ Constructions.
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission lists a Raymond Boumoussa as director.
A related company is GJ Building and Contracting, which developed The Loft on Loftus Avenue in 2018.
At this stage it is not known whether that development was subject to any orders from SafeWork.
GJ Building and Contracting's company's director was a George Boumoussa and went into liquidation in October 2020.
Both WP Projects and GJ Building and Contracting have the same ASIC-listed address - an accountant in Camperdown.
They also have the same listed primary business address in Sydney Olympic Park.
Also, George Boumoussa is the managing director of Wonderfield Properties - a position he has held since 2018, two years before GJ Building went into liquidation.
There is a development application lodged with Wollongong City Council to make a number of changes to the Young Street complex.
These include a new roof feature to hide machinery, an adjustment to the car park layout and amended landscaping.
Meanwhile, at least two other developments visited by the commissioner, Fair Trading and SafeWork NSW will be subject to a repeat visit.
A spokesman for SafeWork said the team attended seven apartment buildings during the two-day blitz
"The inspections uncovered safety issues at a number of work sites and inspectors will conduct a full audit of two residential building developments in the next month," the spokesman said.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
