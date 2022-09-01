Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Liquidated company link to shutdown Wollongong Wonder apartment development

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated September 1 2022 - 5:46am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Work has stopped on the Wonder apartments in Young Street, Wollongong, after the building inspector found many faults. Picture by Robert Peet

The company behind the troubled Wonder Apartments is closely linked to another construction firm that went into liquidation two years ago.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.