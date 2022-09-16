Illawarra Mercury
A week after Buxton tragedy, five more teens injured in early-morning crash

Updated September 16 2022 - 1:59am, first published 1:23am
The mangled wreckage of a car after it smashed into a pole in Beverly Hills. Pictures supplied by Fire and Rescue NSW

Five teenagers are lucky to be alive after the car they were travelling in crashed into a pole in Sydney's south-west on Friday.

