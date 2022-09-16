Five teenagers are lucky to be alive after the car they were travelling in crashed into a pole in Sydney's south-west on Friday.
The crash happened shortly after 6am near Stoney Creek Road in Beverly Hills when a sedan being driven by an 18-year-old male smashed into a pole.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews had to use hydraulic tools to cut apart the vehicle to free one of the teens, who was sitting in the back seat.
The driver was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital in a stable condition, while two 16-year-old girls and two boys, aged 15 and 16, also sustained minor injuries.
NSW Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash, which comes a week after five teens were killed in similar circumstances in Buxton.
Three girls and two boys died in a horror crash on a quiet rural road in the Wollondilly shire on September 6.
Sole survivor Tyrell Edwards, 18, has been charged with five counts of dangerous driving occasioning death over the accident.
Camden Police Superintendent Paul Fuller said the Buxton tragedy was one of the worst he'd seen in his 38 years of policing.
"Some of these kids are 14, 15. Can I just say to parents, know where your kids are and who they're getting into a vehicle with," he said.
