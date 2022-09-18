Illawarra Mercury
Dragons blown away by red-hot Knights in finals dressed rehearsal

By Mitch Jennings
Updated September 18 2022 - 8:33am, first published 7:15am
St George Illawarra face a tough bounce-back task after being convincingly beaten by Newcastle on Sunday. Picture - Getty Images

St George Illawarra will need to produce a dramatic turnaround in the space of six days to be any chance of grand final redemption after being blown away 30-8 by Newcastle on Sunday.

