Thrill seekers delight: Jamberoo Action Park's Velocity Falls officially open after delays

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 26 2022 - 5:25am, first published 4:00am
If the twists and turns of Jamberoo Action Park's famed Funnel Web water slide aren't enough, thrill seekers can now delight in new high-adrenaline, zero-gravity rides.

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

