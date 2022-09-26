Football South Coast has strengthened their bid to host a Women's World Cup team next year, after receiving a funding boost for upgrades at Ian McLennan Park.
FIFA last week released a shortlist of 35 Australian grounds and/or clubs that could host a World Cup team in 2023. It included two Illawarra venues - FSC's home base in Kembla Grange and the Wollongong Wolves' Albert Butler Park.
On the back of that news, FSC have secured close to $500,000 in funding for upgrades at Ian McLennan, including for grass pitch refurbishment on field two; upgraded lighting; and two additional female-friendly changerooms. The money was made available through a variety of sources including FIFA, and the state and federal governments.
FSC chief executive officer Ann-Marie Balliana said the upgrades would not only strengthen their World Cup bid, but benefit footballers in the Illawarra.
"Not only does this mean we can potentially get ready for a team, should they choose the site, but it's great for the facility and our players. We saw how many teams and players used this facility this year with the wet weather, so to get that injection of infrastructure here is a huge boost to everyone that plays," Balliana told the Mercury.
"We're upgrading the lights, and redoing the grass pitch with drainage and irrigation, as well as two female-friendly changerooms and an administration area that will be used by the team but, then ongoing, will be used as learning and development centre for Football South Coast."
Balliana said the opportunity to host a Women's World Cup side would be huge for FSC and the region.
"I think the presence of a team down here would boost player registrations and interest in the game, and inspire a whole new generation of footballers coming through," she said.
"We've currently got close to 3000 female players from juniors through to seniors playing [in 2022]."
FSC also announced on Monday that Ian McLennan will now be home to an automated external defibrillator that will be available at all times. The system was installed by Staying Alive Health, which is committed to addressing the urgent need for accessibility and public awareness of AEDs.
FSC has worked with organisations such as the IMB Bank Community Fund and all clubs in the region to promote the benefits of an AED at all local sportsgrounds.
"Many of our clubs have taken steps to purchase defibrillators, however a level of vigilance is always necessary to ensure the device is not locked away and that it has been maintained," Balliana said.
"The Staying Alive solution offers a level of security and online monitoring that will provide benefits and peace of mind to our clubs."
