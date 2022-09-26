Illawarra Mercury
Half a million reasons for Women's World Cup bid to get green light

By Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated September 26 2022 - 5:33am, first published 5:30am
South Coast juniors are excited about the new upgrades secured for Ian McLennan Park. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Football South Coast has strengthened their bid to host a Women's World Cup team next year, after receiving a funding boost for upgrades at Ian McLennan Park.

