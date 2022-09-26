Sure, Remco Evanepoel's unassailable lead and Annameik van Vleuten's stunning win from seemingly nowhere with a broken elbow were impressive.
But what are the things we'll remember when we look back at that one time the cycling world championships hit Wollongong?
1 The magpies
Our "terrifying" wildlife rattled riders and made headlines around the world, as swooping spring magpies defended their nests from hordes of cyclists who descended into their territory.
Early in the week, Evenepoel spoke about his brush with swooping magpies, telling cycling media that "a fairly large bird came very close, and it just kept following me."
"It was terrifying. But that's Australia, apparently."
We can only imagine how relieved the poor maggies must have felt come Monday morning.
2 The girl in the pink bunny suit
When British champ Zoe Backstedt was asked how she made it over the line in the Women's Junior World Championships a full two minutes ahead of her nearest competitors, it wasn't just her team or her coach that inspired her, but a young girl from Mount Pleasant.
"I noticed one thing out of the corner of my eye, that there was a girl in a pink onesie running beside me and I am so grateful for that as it just pushed me on so much," Ms Backstedt said after her race.
With her pink onesie, green and gold boxing kangaroo flag and occasional pink tutu, 11-year-old Ramah Avenue resident, Morgan became synonymous with how the city threw itself into the cycling event.
Of course, there were plenty of other enthusiastic fans (and dinosaurs) as well, with race organisers and competitors thanking the city for turning out in force for the last weekend of events.
3 What it was like to ride safely on Wollongong's streets
For the thousands who took part in the community ride on the first Saturday, there was a glimpse of how good it could be to coast through the city unafraid that a motorist would pass too close, or open the door of their parked car in your path.
The camaraderie on two wheels (with the odd unicycle thrown in) was a special way to start the eight day bike-a-thon.
4 How good the city looked on screen
Wollongong residents know we live in a beautiful place, but seeing our home between the escarpment and the sea profiled so extensively on the TV coverage really cemented just how lucky we are.
The bridge, the ocean pools, the yellow strips of sand, the peaks and dips of Mount Keira and Kembla, the steep cliffs rising out of the ocean and the skyline surrounded by pockets of green.
There was also a special thrill seeing a mass of bikes hurtle down the streets we use everyday.
5 Traffic
It has to be said. Wollongong (and its people) is not a city that copes well when some of our major roads are closed, and if you talked to any random stranger during race week, they'd tell you how long it took them to get home on Monday and Tuesday.
By mid-week, people seemed to have adjusted (or maybe just stayed home, much to the chagrin of businesses) but perhaps there is a lesson here that we really need be able to get around better without cars when necessary.
6 Trains can run every half hour
Sydney Trains, take note. And see the above point - perhaps if people were more accustomed to frequent and reliable public transport, closing roads wouldn't be such an issue.
That said, they didn't *always* run on the half-hour, though it was nice when they did.
7 This is a great place to ride a bike
Yes there always seems to be a headwind, yes there are lots of hills, but turns out Wollongong is actually a great place to ride a bike.
Over the weekend, huge groups of cyclists used their rusty old rattlers to race up hills and around the backstreets to secure a position to watch the peloton go past, and there is no doubt there have been more bike riders out and about during race week.
We've officially been named as a UCI Bike City, so lets hope that actually translates to more riders in years to come.
There's a long way to go - according to Wollongong City Council's latest cycling strategy, only 0.7 per cent of the population rides to work, and more than half of all households don't have access to a bike.
8 How our generosity shone
When two young Ukrainian riders arrived in Australia and realised their most prized possession had been lost in transit, Trek Bicycles Wollongong were quick to act.It was all systems go as the team scrambled to find two high-end bicycles for Nataliia Safroniuk and Daryna Nahulick - and they managed to get the girls on their bikes within 24 hours.
The team supported any rider who walked through their doors last week, but as store manager David McGuinn said, "with what Ukrainians are facing, there was a little more motivation to get them on that track."
This generosity was just one example of Aussie mateship Wollongong provided to our visitors.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
