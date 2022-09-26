Wollongong should hold their heads high after the brilliant week of road cycling that bought together not only our city but many people from outside the area and from overseas.
It shows that this city can host major events as world titles and do it in a manner that has received praise from some of the leading sports people in the world.
Can you imagine a road marathon coming across the Sea Cliff Bridge and finishing along Cliff Road.
What a great event that would be.
But Wollongong should be praised, the cycling fraternity, the volunteers and of course the riders, all who took the chance and it paid off tremendously.
Well done everyone and to our athletes who changed caps for the week and helped officiate. We know you help on Tri The Gong, but this week was a step or so above and I'm sure our members had a fantastic time.
Meanwhile our athletes started the season on a great note with students taking part in NSW All Schools.
Ashlyn Adams, in her last year in this event, took out a very close third in the 19 years hurdles and a good fifth in her 100 metres Emily Strecher also had a close finish in the 17 years 400 metres bringing home fourth spot.
Charlotte Smith finished in sixth spot in her javelin this too being her last All Schools.
The titles will continue this week, and apologise if we missed anyone from the 1st and 2nd days as athletes compete for their school.
These titles are an opening to summer season of track and field.
Blue stars will open the season on Sunday 9th October at the Kerryn McCann Athletic Centre, with 1st round of competition.
All ages are catered for from the youngest to the oldest and families are encouraged to become involved, as all events are conducted in all age brackets.
Come on down and see if you like track and field,athletes having two weeks trial before registering.
The portal for registering is now open on Athletics NSW website. With our Illawarra track Challenge to be held Saturday, January 14 at Kerryn McCann Athletic Centre this event will feature the state 60 metres and one mile titles plus great supporting events. This event will be followed by country titles the following weekend.
The track at Dubbo is a fantastic venue and will bring athletics back into the region. Blue Stars have arranged accommodation close by that will be circulated to all members so you can book early.
