Illawarra medical research institute to shrink after UOW announces funding cut

The Illawarra's world-leading medical research institute has announced it will have to narrow its focus and reduce its physical footprint, with the University of Wollongong set to cut funding for the organisation at the end of the year.
The Illawarra Health and Medical Research Institute (IHMRI) this week announced changes to its operating model, after a review of its strategic direction.
Last month, the Mercury revealed that IHMRI staff had been told that UOW would "reduce its cash contribution to IHMRI later this calendar year".
In an email sent to staff, Acting Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Theo Farrell said the university had formally advised the IHMRI board and Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District of its funding decision.
"The move is part of strategic decisions in the wake of such unprecedented times due to the COVID-19 pandemic," the letter added.
The research organisation, which opened at UOW in 2008 as an independent institute jointly funded by UOW and the health district, had aimed to grow its research presence nationally and internationally.
Following the loss of funding and a strategic review, the institute will focus on clinical trials and research targeting the health issues affecting the Illawarra-Shoalhaven population.
"Previously, IHMRI played a critical role supporting lab based research at the University of Wollongong," IHMRI chief operating officer Kara Lamond said.
"This research supported a broad number of University academic researchers and some ISLHD clinicians."
High profile scientist Professor Justin Yerbury, who won this year's Eureka Prize for research leading to to a breakthrough in the understanding of motor neurone disease, is one of the many researchers affiliated with IHMRI.
The university will remain involved with the institute, however, some research will no longer fall under the IHMRI banner, and the institute will have a smaller physical footprint.
Up until now, IHMRI has used the purpose-built Gerard Sutton Building, which was renamed in honour of the former Vice Chancellor in 2012.
IHMRI chief operating officer Kara Lamond said one of the most significant changes under the new model would be how this building is managed.
"The University of Wollongong is taking over the day-to-day management of the lab based facilities within the building located on levels 2 and 3," she said.
"IHMRI will continue to run clinical trials and support translational research on level 1 of its current premises."
During a transition period, as IHMRI consults with stakeholders to develop a new strategy and implement the revised operating model, Ms Lamond said IHMRI would be smaller.
"Some operating functions will transition from IHMRI to UOW and some roles will no longer be needed," she said.
There were unlikely to be any job losses, but some staff may beed to be "redeployed" to UOW.
"UOW and IHMRI will formally consult with impacted staff on the proposed changes to ensure that sufficient and relevant information is made available and the opportunity to provide feedback is given," a joint statement from UOW and IHMRI said.
UOW said its partnership with IHMRI remained a component of its broader health and medical research strategy, said it was committed to building its health and medical research.
"UOW and IHMRI will work closely on a transition plan and both are committed to maintaining continuity of research and minimising disruption to staff, students and the community," the joint statement said.
Ms Lamond said IHMRI would be increasing its presence and activity within the community, to make the most of its new local focus.
"Our research will focus on clinical trials and research that can be applied in a clinical setting," she said.
"IHMRI will still be working with UOW academics and ISLHD clinicians to identify clinically relevant health issues. These identified issues will drive our research priorities.
"IHMRI currently runs a variety of clinical trials, including drug and medical device studies and the Enhance Dementia Clinic - these will continue to be a key focus for IHMRI."
As well as being funded by the health district and UOW, IHMRI receives donations and fundraising, including donations from the Chloe Saxby Foundation and all proceeds from the Great Illawarra Walk from 2018 to 2021.
Research funded by philanthropy or the community will be unaffected by the revised strategy.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
