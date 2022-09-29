Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra Health and Medical Research Institute to shrink after UOW cuts funding

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated September 29 2022 - 8:27am, first published 2:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra medical research institute to shrink after UOW announces funding cut

The Illawarra's world-leading medical research institute has announced it will have to narrow its focus and reduce its physical footprint, with the University of Wollongong set to cut funding for the organisation at the end of the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.