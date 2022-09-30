Two Illawarra organisations have together received $100,000 in funding to continue their work with people who are disadvantaged or marginalised.
Green Connect and the Multicultural Communities Council of Illawarra are among the 40 recipients who have each received $50,000 grants from a new Westpac Foundation grants program supporting inclusive employment.
Green Connect general manager Robert Servine said the money would "help [them] immensely".
"We use it to continue to employ youth and former refugees on one of our five sites, and help them gain meaningful employment skills so they can transition into long-term employment," Mr Servine said.
He said the organisation currently worked with about 106 people under this program.
Not only did such funding help Green Connect maintain its programs, Mr Servine said, but the more it received, the more services it was able to provide.
Grant recipients will also get non-financial support, including help accessing networking, leadership, business strategy, governance and financial capability programs.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
