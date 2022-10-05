Illawarra Mercury
Moves to make outdoor dining a permanent feature in Wollongong's CBD

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
Updated October 5 2022 - 6:35am, first published 6:25am
Patrons enjoy the outdoor dining set up outside Lux Bistro Bar. Picture by Anna Warr

Outdoor dining could be the thing that brings life to the often maligned strip of lower Crown Street Mall, as hospitality businesses hope to give locals more options to drink and dine in the sun this summer.

