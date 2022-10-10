Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra residents support African community through What's your Kilimanjaro challenge

Zaina A Sayeda
Zaina A Sayeda
Updated October 10 2022 - 4:50am, first published 4:00am
Angus and Penelope Thompson will be swimming 18km to help raise funds for women in Africa. Picture by Adam McLean

Illawarra residents are taking up a range of mountain-sized challenges to help raise funds for women in Tanzania, and Penelope and Angus are one of the many supporters.

