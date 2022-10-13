Scores of enrolled and future University of Wollongong (UOW) international students' lives hang in the balance as they face visa rejections because the Federal Government thinks they may not leave Australia post-study.
Just weeks after the Government said it would open up more pathways for skilled migrants, international students from selected countries are instead dealing with what they say are unfounded visa refusals.
Asian International Student Association president Navneet Mittal said he had been contacted by about 80 students, mainly from South Asia, who had recently had their visas rejected despite filing proper documentation.
Most of these students were UOW applicants, with a few from other Australian universities.
"Students are very confused with no-one able to clearly advise them of their next steps," Mr Mittal said.
UOW engineering student Dinesh Theoclose had almost completed one semester of study online before he received his refusal letter this month.
"The letter said that the Government couldn't be sure if I would go back to my home country after the degree even though I provided all documentation they asked for," he said.
He knew many others who had applied for the February 2022 intake and received their visa within a week.
"What I understand is when they needed students they granted visa without really caring about anything - and when they have enough students they are rejecting just like that not considering the future of students," he said.
Mr Theoclose said the rejection would have an impact in the future as he applied for other countries with a history of a visa rejection.
"This rejection cost me eight months of effort, leaving a big question mark on my future," he said.
Fellow UOW student Jay Patel had applied to study a masters of civil engineering in February 2023, but also received a visa refusal on similar grounds.
"It is totally unjustified because there are many students like me whose profiles are genuine and they are financially strong but Immigration department rejected it," he said.
The Government's Priority Migration Skilled Occupation list shows a high demand for engineers.
A Pakistani student, who wished to remain anonymous, said he submitted a financial statement showing assets of more than $60,000 but was rejected because of his country's economic and political situation.
"They said they were not convinced that I would choose employment in Pakistan over Australia and hence wouldn't go back," he said.
Other students the Mercury spoke to said they provided proof of strong family ties and family businesses to return to - but this did not convince the Government.
A student from India applied to study at UOW and got a visa rejection with the name of a Queensland university she didn't apply for.
Another Pakistani student said he was being punished for his country's political instability, with his dreams of studying abroad now shattered.
Member for Whitlam Stephen Jones said he contacted Immigration Minister Andrew Giles over what it means for students and the country.
"I am concerned about the potential effects the visa refusals might have on the University and Government's priorities in addressing the current skills crisis," he said.
Mr Jones has requested the Mr Giles or the department to review the refusals.
The Mercury has sought comment from both UOW and the Department of Home Affairs.
It appears the visa refusals are not limited to student visas - one Pakistani student was also denied a visitor visa for similar governmental fears of settling in Australia.
"I have studied in Australia for three years after which I returned home for work," he said. "I applied for a visitor visa to attend the T20 Cricket World Cup and they refused it."
The student said he provided evidence of financial stability and proof of hotel bookings and match tickets but it still didn't work in his favour.
"I even have five years of valid USA and Canadian visa and I've travelled to quite a few countries in the past five years including China, Russia and UAE," he said.
