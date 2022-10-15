Historic Kiama building subject to Aboriginal land claim decision

A Kiama building that has sat vacant for more than a decade might be about to be put to some use.
The old police residence building is on Terralong Street, between the police station and the post office.
It is one of the earliest public buildings in the coastal town, having been built as the police station in the 1860s.
When the "new" police station was built next door in 1884, the old one was converted into a residence for serving officers.
However, in recent years it has sat idle and empty - Kiama MP Gareth Ward has been inside in that time and he noted there was an issue with rising damp.
Via a question on notice from Mr Ward to Lands Minister Kevin Anderson, the reason the building has sat empty for so long was revealed.
The site is the subject of a pair of Aboriginal land claims, one lodged in 2005 and the other in 2016.
Mr Ward said the existence of the claims explained why the police hadn't moved to clean up the rising damp or look to reuse the site.
"Because of the land claim police probably just refused to do anything with it," Mr Ward said.
"Just because they didn't know whether they were going to have to hand it back to the original owners."
There's been lot of talk in the Kiama area about that heritage precinct and about using that building.- Kiama MP Gareth Ward on the Kiama police residence
As a result of Mr Ward's questions the decision of the land claim has been moved to the top of the queue and will be decided by the end of the year.
"We've been wanting a decision to be made and a decision will now be made and it looks like coming pretty soon," Mr Ward said.
"That's really exciting because there's been lot of talk in the Kiama area about that heritage precinct and about using that building.
"The historical society's wanted it not just to preserve but to put someone in there and make some use out of it.
"That's how you can really preserve an important part of that heritage precinct in Kiama."
He said it was "a beautiful heritage cottage" and it had been "such a waste" that it was sitting there idle.
"I went in there around 12 years ago to have a look and rising damp was a problem but I don't think it would have gotten worse over the years but it will need some TLC and that will cost money," he said.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
