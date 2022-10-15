Illawarra Mercury
CEO says EPA considering criminal sanctions for Helensburgh mine

Connor Pearce
October 15 2022 - 4:30am
Tony Chappel said the EPA was stepping up its enforcement actions after another discharge from Peabody's Helensburgh mine. Picture by Adam McLean

After another discharge from Peabody's Metropolitan Coal Mine into the waterways of the Royal National Park last week, EPA CEO Tony Chappel said the regulator is now considering a criminal investigation.

