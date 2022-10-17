A popular doughnut stall which draws longer queues than a bar line, with gluten-free and vegan delights so amazing they've made customers cry, has found a permanent home in the heart of Wollongong.
OMG Decadent Donuts has been popping up at markets around the Illawarra since July 2020 and will soon have a permanent home inside Wollongong Central.
The local franchise is run by former teacher Jo Moore, who will still keep her two doughnuts vans frequenting markets and events between Kiama to Helensburgh and around the Wollondilly.
Before taking on the business, the coeliac insisted on sampling the doughnuts and was pleasantly surprised they did not taste like "cardboard" (as many gluten-free products do).
"It was like being normal again, when you're coeliac ... you eat food because it's labelled 'gluten-free' not because its tastes good," Ms Moore told the Mercury.
It's not unusual to serve customers their first ever doughnut, after health issues have forced them to steer clear of them.
"I came across this lady at a market, she was 82, and we sold her her first doughnut," Ms Moore said.
"She described every mouthful and she cried, I was in tears, she was in tears, and that sort of stuff happens all the time.
"I have mums that watch their kids eat doughnuts for the first time."
Her stall will often have queues of people waiting for around 40 minutes or more just to try one of the sugared doughnuts (there are 12 flavours including traditional cinnamon).
On average, Ms Moore's business would sell around 4000 doughnuts per week, though special events may go through that number alone.
She is often asked about the secret ingredients, to which the entrepreneur often responds with "fairy dust and unicorn love".
Really though, the mix includes a combination of soy flour and maize starch, and are said to be without gluten, yeast, dairy, GMOs, sulphites, eggs and nuts.
The Wollongong Central doughnuts kiosk will open at the end of October, near Coles.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
