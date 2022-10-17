Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong Central to house OMG Decadent Donut shop with gluten free, vegan doughnuts

By Desiree Savage
Updated October 17 2022 - 2:58am, first published 1:00am
Hooray! OMG Decadent Donuts are getting a permanent home in the heart of Wollongong. Picture supplied.

A popular doughnut stall which draws longer queues than a bar line, with gluten-free and vegan delights so amazing they've made customers cry, has found a permanent home in the heart of Wollongong.

