Backyard, verge and balcony growers are invited to bring their extra lettuce or lemons to a crop swap in Fairy Meadow on Tuesday night.
It's part of the Connecting Over Fair Food event which will also host a series of expo stalls and guest speakers, like the goat herders behind delicious cheese from Buena Vista Farm.
The annual event is run by Food Fairness Illawarra (crusaders who have fought for sustainable food which is accessible to all since 20005), with the 2022 instalment to be held at the University of Wollongong's Innovation Campus.
Organiser Berbel Franse said the night will celebrate the variety of producers and food-based initiatives the Illawarra has.
"[It aims to bring] us together to connect, get inspired and explore what role we each can play when it comes to our food."
The audience will hear from keynote speaker Clarence Slockee, who has over 20 years' experience in environmental and cultural education, and for the past 10 years has been a familiar face on television screens as a presenter on ABC's Gardening Australia.
He is also working with a broad range of collaborators to incorporate Indigenous cultural perspectives into green space urban design in his role as Director of Jiwah.
Local speakers will include Rod Logan from Green Connect, Sheryl Wiffen from PermaBlitz the Gong and Ash Castro from the Warrawong Resident Forum.
Who will share how they are actively working within our food system and together explore ideas around building food resilience in our community.
The crop swap will be set up at the entrance, for any excess mulberries, bay leaves, surplus herbs or seeds.
Ms Franse said crop swaps were a great way to "build local community, reduce food waste and eat better, for less".
Connecting Over Fair Food, Sustainable Buildings Research Centre at the Innovation Campus (UOW), Fairy Meadow, October 18 from 6pm to 9pm.
Tickets are $10 through Eventbrite.com.au.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
