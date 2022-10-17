Illawarra Mercury
Exclusive

Austinmer carpenter Justin Fullard busted drink driving after boat detached from car on Princes Highway at Berry

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated October 17 2022 - 6:12am, first published 5:00am
Justin Fullard leaving Wollongong Local Court on Monday after he was sentenced. Picture by Grace Crivellaro.

An unlicensed Austinmer carpenter was busted drink driving after a boat he was towing detached from the car and slid along the Princes Highway at Berry earlier this year.

