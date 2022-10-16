A Warilla woman who allegedly bit her on-and-off boyfriend's penis after accusing him of cheating has been granted bail.
The 24-year-old, who the Mercury has chosen not to name, fronted Wollongong Local Court at the weekend after she was charged with damaging property, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and intimidate with an intention to cause a fear of harm.
According to police facts, the woman was staying at her on-and-off boyfriend of five months house when he drove to work on Friday, October 14.
He allegedly received an alarming call from the woman while at work where she threatened self-harm, which prompted him to return home.
The woman allegedly questioned whether the man was cheating on her with another woman and a heated argument ensued for some hours, according to police facts.
As the incident escalated, the woman allegedly attacked the man, scratching and punching him.
At this stage, police allege she managed to "get hold of his penis in her mouth and bite down on it".
The man managed to break free and forced the woman outside of the house, with his friends arriving to provide assistance.
Police arrived at the scene shortly and arrested the woman. She was then taken to Wollongong Hospital due to mental health concerns.
In court on Sunday, Registrar Paul West noted the woman had a "fairly limited" criminal history, with two domestic violence-related offences in 2016.
Mr West granted her bail, with conditions attend a medical centre and accept treatment.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.