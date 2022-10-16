A Wollongong man who allegedly forced his way through his friends' unit and became violent after he suspected they stole his Hello Fresh deliveries has been granted strict bail.
Adam Goodacre, 37, appeared before Wollongong Local Court from the police holding cells on Sunday after he was charged with breaking into a Mangerton unit the day before.
According to police facts, Goodacre regularly visits his girlfriend at her Mangerton unit, and is also friends with a man who lives in a unit at the same complex with his partner.
Over the past week, Goodacre and his girlfriend have allegedly accused the pair of stealing their Hello Fresh food parcels delivered to their front door.
Goodacre's girlfriend has reportedly previously quizzed her neighbours, to which they denied taking off with the food.
However, just before midday on Saturday, Goodacre allegedly escalated the dispute and approached the unit, where the woman answered the door.
Goodacre allegedly asked to come inside to look for the food, however was denied entry, according to police facts.
This allegedly triggered Goodacre to react and say "I'll come in and have a look if I want to" while putting his foot up, indicating he would kick the door in.
The woman continued to deny him entry, and shut the door behind her.
According to police facts, Goodacre booted the door open and "rampaged" his way inside, before leaving after he failed to find his food.
This allegedly caused damaged to the front door's lock, which became partially dislodged.
Assessing the damage, the girlfriend took a hammer to start repairing the door.
However, one look wasn't enough for Goodacre, as he allegedly kicked his way through the unit again, prompting the man and woman inside to contact police.
Goodacre allegedly snatched the woman's hammer and grabbed her shirt, dragging her towards the kitchen.
The man, reportedly out of fear for his girlfriend's safety, grabbed a samurai sword and started swinging it around in an "attempt to get (Goodacre) to leave".
Goodacre fled and as he left, allegedly took the woman's mobile phone.
The occupants then barricaded their unit's front door with wardrobes, out of fear Goodacre would return.
Shortly after midday, police arrived at the unit and allegedly spotted Goodacre at the front door, with a hammer in one hand and the woman's phone in the other.
He was arrested and charged with aggravated break and enter and commit a serious indictable offence with people there.
In court on Sunday, defence lawyer Anastasia Socorro told the court Goodacre denied the allegations, and would be able to comply with strict bail conditions.
Registrar Paul West said while the offence is serious, the matter possibly sounded like a case of "he said, she said".
He gave Goodacre the "benefit of the doubt" and granted him bail with strict conditions, but warned he must comply otherwise bail would be revoked.
No formal pleas were entered to the charge. The matter was adjourned to December 14.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
