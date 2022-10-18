A man is being treated for significant burn injuries after an explosion at a North Wollongong factory.
The 42-year-old had opened a container of expired lithium cells, which needed to be neutralised, at Sicona Battery Technologies in Montague Street about 1.30pm on Tuesday.
Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Andrew Erlik said the man took the container outside and noticed some oxidisation, which was not unusual, before putting water on it, which was understood to be common practice.
However, this exacerbated the reaction and caused an explosion.
"As a result, he's got 18 per cent burns to his face and chest, second degree, which involves his airways, which is a real concern for us," NSW Ambulance Inspector Norm Rees.
Inspector Rees said paramedics cooled the man's burns and provided pain relief while he was assessed by a specialist medical team at the scene.
Paramedics then took him to Wollongong Hospital, from where he was airlifted to the Royal North Shore Hospital burns unit in a serious but stable condition.
"Chemical explosions can cause extremely serious injuries," Inspector Rees said.
The explosion caused a fireball that travelled 25 metres and ignited combustible materials inside a neighbouring furniture workshop, causing a small fire.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames and ventilated the building.
Across the car park at Illawarra Vocational Services, Chris Duffus witnessed the explosion.
"The poor bloke was trying to hose down a bucket... and then it just exploded," Mr Duffus said.
He said it "shook the whole place" and even people down the other end of the street heard it.
Mr Duffus said the workshop next door caught fire and the staff at IVS got on the fire hoses to douse the flames.
Police were also on scene and notified SafeWork of the incident.
