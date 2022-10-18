Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Man injured in battery explosion in North Wollongong

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated October 18 2022 - 7:06am, first published 3:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man is being treated for significant burn injuries after an explosion at a North Wollongong factory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.