Illawarra man Jacob Hayden jailed for stealing woman's car - twice

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
Updated October 27 2022 - 11:27pm, first published 10:40pm
Jacob Hayden will spend at least seven months behind bars after stealing a woman's car twice.

A man has admitted to stealing a woman's car not once, but twice - the second time after he showed up at her home to apologise for the first theft.

