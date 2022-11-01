Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Corrimal Coke Works to spend millions on roadworks, green space

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated November 1 2022 - 2:50am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The long-discussed Corrimal Coke Works site will see developers spend $21 million on public infrastructure. Supplied picture

The Corrimal Coke Works developers will spend $21 million on community infrastructure and other items under a planning agreement going before Wollongong City Council on Monday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.