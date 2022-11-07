"We estimate that there are about 2000 people, who have had an experience in their past and they don't identify as being drug users - they may have shared a needle 20 years ago, they may have had a blood transfusion prior to 1990, they may have had a bad tattoo with unsterile needles," Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD) Director of Drug and Alcohol Services David Reid said.

