For children with special needs - and their parents - getting a Santa photo can be anything but fun.
But children with disabilities and sensory issues such as autism can take advantage of "sensory-friendly" or "sensitive" Santa photo sessions being offered in the Illawarra.
The sessions are outside the busiest shopping times and include dimmed lights and minimal or no music. Families of children with special needs are urged to get in early and book, with a limited number of sessions available at each location.
Christmas Memories is offering special "Sensory Santa" photos packages at Figtree Grove Shopping Centre this Christmas.
The sessions have been created for children who have physical or behavioural special needs that make it challenging to attend a regular Santa photo in a busy shopping centre.
A "sensory-friendly environment" has been created for the sessions, which are conducted outside busy trading hours, with dimmed lights and no music.
The sessions are 10 minutes long.
Details: Sunday, November 27, 8.30am-9.30am. Book here
Scene to Believe is offering Sensitive Santa photo sessions at Wollongong Central.
Scene to Believe says it is committed to giving children with special needs a wonderful experience with the sessions, which are conducted outside regular trading hours to create a sensory-friendly environment.
Sensitive Santa sessions allow for more space and time to interact with Santa, and sessions are planned so children can ease into meeting Santa and maximise their time without distractions.
All staff including photographers, characters and Santas have been highly trained to communicate with children who experience sensitivities.
Lights are dimmed lights and there is low or no music in order to avoid sensory overload.
Sessions are 10 minutes each.
Details: Sensitive Santa sessions will be offered November 20, November 27, December 4 and December 11. Book here
Dapto Mall is also offering Scene to Believe Sensitive Santa photo sessions.
The sensory-friendly photo sessions for children with additional needs will be offered before normal trading hours for a gentler experience.
Details: Sensitive Santa sessions will be held each day from December 4 and December 11. Book here
Sensitive Santa photo sessions are being offered by Scene to Believe at Stockland Shellharbour this Christmas.
The sessions will be held in a sensory-friendly environment with dimmed lights and no music.
The sessions allow children with sensory issues to ease into their meet-and-greet with Santa and provide a more comfortable experience, without distractions.
Santa and his team of helpers have been trained to communicate with children who have sensitivities and will take the time to ensure each child feels safe and special.
Details: Sessions will be held before normal trading hours on November 27, December 4 and December 11. Book here
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
