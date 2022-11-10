Dave Williamson, better known as Scooter Dave, is a familiar face at Windang Bridge, known for his "heart of gold" and his ability to turn trash into treasure for local charities.
Mr Williamson spends his days collecting rubbish on his mobility scooter, and his recycling crusade has officially seen him turn half a million cans and bottles into $50,000 for those in need.
On Thursday, the former cleaner at Barrack Heights Public School donated $5000 to the Illawarra Convoy and $5000 to the Red Cross Young Parents program.
Mr Williamson's said collecting rubbish over the last five years has given him a purpose in life - something to dedicate his time to, and help others while doing it.
Windang parents Alan and Kelly Montgomery were on the receiving end of Mr Williamson's generosity earlier this year, after he donated $1000 to the family's Gofundme page.
The Montgomery's 17-month-old son Ryder is battling an aggressive brain tumour, and Mr Montgomery said support from Scooter Dave and organisations like the Illawarra Convoy has given his family time to breathe.
"For us and everyone involved, families going through the same thing, it goes a long way toward peace of mind," he said.
"It means you don't have to have that added stress of going without food, or losing your home."
Mr Montgomery said the support has meant his family is gifted more precious time to spend with little Ryder.
"He's still fighting, and we're so happy to have him home for Christmas," he said.
Convoy Manager Mark Rigby said Mr Williamson's donation will go a long way in supporting people with life threatening medical conditions in the Illawarra community.
"Dave's supported convoy for a couple of years now, and his donations keep getting a little bit bigger each year," Mr Rigby said.
"This donation will mean Dave has picked up 500,000 cans, and he does it all with that little scooter - full credit to him, he's a good bloke with a heart of gold."
Veronica Riddell of Red Cross's Young Parents Program in Nowra said the funding would help young families on the South Coast through Christmas, which is a financially strenuous time for many.
After collecting 500,000 cans and bottle, Mr Williamson isn't planning on stopping anytime soon - not when there's rubbish to be collected and a community to help.
He'll be back cleaning Windang bridge as soon as the mornings are warm enough, he said, with his headlamp shining and motorised scooter whirring.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.