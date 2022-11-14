Missing teens from Wollongong found safe and well

Police have confirmed two teenage girls missing from the Wollongong area have been found safe and well.
Two separate searches were underway for the 14 year old girls, with one missing since Saturday and the other Sunday.
One of the girls, who was last seen Sunday at Russell Vale, was found safe about 10.45pm Monday in Panania.
The other, who was last seen about 11am Saturday at Wollongong Train Station, was found safe Monday morning at a Koonawarra address.
Police have thanked the public for their assistance.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.