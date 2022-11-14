Illawarra Mercury
Updated

Missing teens from Wollongong found safe and well

By Newsroom
Updated November 15 2022 - 8:31am, first published 8:30am
Mia Chambers (left) or Isabella Thompson. Pictures from NSW Police.

Police have confirmed two teenage girls missing from the Wollongong area have been found safe and well.

