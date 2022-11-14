Police appeal for information on two Wollongong CBD incidents

Police are appealing to the public for help to find information about two people who can help with investigations on separate alleged offences in Wollongong CBD.
Wollongong Police want to identify the person in the CCTV image below.
Police believe the person can help with investigations into an alleged malicious damage incident which happened inside a shopping centre in Wollongong Central Business District on Sunday, October 23.
Read More: Teen girls missing from Wollongong
Police are also appealing for information on the identity of the person below who may be able to help with a separate incident at a Wollongong shopping centre.
They believe the person can help with enquiries relating to an alleged theft on October 30.
If you have any information relating to these incidents or able to assist police with identifying either person contact Wollongong Police on (02) 42267899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.