Police want your help to find two teenage girls missing from the Wollongong area.
Mia Chambers, aged 14, was last seen about 3pm Sunday at Russell Vale.
Police and family hold concerns for her welfare due to her age and has left behind her mobile phone and wallet.
Mia is described as Caucasian appearance, 160cm tall with a slim build, and long dyed-black hair.
She was last seen wearing a grey trackpants, pink short-sleeve top, black hoodie and a black cap.
Also missing is 14-year-old Isabelle Thompson, who was last seen about 11am Saturday at Wollongong Train Station.
Isabella is described as Caucasian appearance with a tanned complexion, 145cm-155cm tall and long dyed-red hair.
She was last seen wearing a bright orange t-shirt with a dolphin outline on the front, denim shorts with rips on the front, and black and white Converse shoes
Anyone with information into her whereabouts is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Or go online and make a confidential report at Crime Stoppers.
