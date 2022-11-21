Race fitness and refinement of surf skills obtained in the previous three rounds were called upon by all competitors in tough conditions at Bulli for the Sydney Water Surf Series' final round on Saturday.
Surf lifesavers were faced with strong wind and large surf, but relished the joint challenge of trying to overcome their peers as well as mother nature. After a two-year COVID hiatus, the series return was considered an overwhelming success. With more than 700 athletes competing throughout the series, from as far afield as Victoria, it again recognised why it is considered an institution on the surf sports calendar.
The day started with a fitting tribute to Bulli SLSC life member and Australian representative Rod Mercer, who tragically died last week doing what he loves - training with crewmates in a maroon Bulli surfboat.
On home sand, Bulli's Brayden Woodford continued to assert series dominance in the under 17s with wins in the iron man, swim and a close second in the board race. A renewed commitment to training and inside knowledge of home beach conditions proved valuable assets as Woodford took away series honours from Warilla's Kynan Burke.
In the opens, Cronulla's Nathan Jay won the iron man round on Saturday, with placings vital in determining the series podium. Consistency over all four rounds saw Warilla's Bailey Krstevksi get a one-point series victory over round two winner Jackson Blake, who was a point ahead of Lachlan Blake. Krstevski, who also won the swim point-score, is a training partner of Woodford in the strong McKeon Swim stable.
Maroubra's Tara Coleman again showed great strength and surf prowess with wins in the iron woman and board. These results contributed to point-score wins in these categories, while Sarah Locke took out the swim and Emily Mathers the ski series accolades. Mollymook's Ashton Neall took the sprint and beach flags double on Saturday, and overall beach series title. Mischa Boniface, also from Mollymook, proved took out series honours on sand in the women's competition.
Other Illawarra/South Coast athletes to take out series honours included Maddix Burke (under 14s) and Coper Morrison (under 15s beach competition).
It was fitting that Saturday's final round was held at Bulli Beach.
Former series organising committee chairman and Bulli SLSC president Keith "Cocky" Caldwell had a foundation established in his honour following his untimely passing in mid-2021.
The foundation was established to support youth leadership and mentoring. Special limited edition FINZ swimwear costumes featuring a laughing cockatoo were in high demand on Saturday, with all profits from sales donated by Finz to the Keith "Cocky" Caldwell Foundation
