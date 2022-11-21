Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Brayden Woodford shines in Sydney Water Series series finale at Bulli Beach

Updated November 22 2022 - 11:59am, first published 9:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Competitors of all ages faced tough conditions at Bulli. Picture by Josh Brightman/Balanced Image Studios

Race fitness and refinement of surf skills obtained in the previous three rounds were called upon by all competitors in tough conditions at Bulli for the Sydney Water Surf Series' final round on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.