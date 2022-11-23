After being dual nominated for both Rosehill and Kembla Grange this Saturday, trainer Ben Smith is eyeing a return to town with local four-year-old mare Wolves - his first city runner since serving a four-year suspension on cobalt and conduct charges.
Now based at Kembla and looking to bury demons of the past, the former Newcastle trainer has formed formed a partnership with livestock owners Tory Lavalle, John White and Tony Bertuccio with the express aim of metropolitan success.
Wolves has accepted for both the Midway Hcp (2000m) at Rosehill Gardens and a BenchMark 64 at Kembla Grange - also over 2000m - but Smith told the Mercury he is leaning towards racing Wolves in Sydney with Rachel King aboard.
"Rosehill Gardens is the preference," he said.
"She gets in really light with the 52kg and has drawn well. Stepping out to 2000m is a query as she hasn't been over it before ... it's a case of learning about the horse as we go.
"But I think she'll handle it. She's got good pedigree in her family, so I think she can run it out and she'll go close. But we'll just see.
''Unless the field at Kembla really drops away, [it's] more than likely we will go to Rosehill because those Midway races are the ones we are going to be targeting in the future."
When asked about the excitement he felt about a having a runner in town for the first time since his suspension, Smith said it was something he had been waiting a long time for.
"It's great," he said.
"Sydney racing is obviously the best racing in the country and going up against some very good names with those sort of horses, it's great to be going back to town. Going forward, this is where we want the direction of the stable going.''
Smith also has accepted with Wilkshire and Oblique at Kembla this weekend.
"I've dual accepted with Oblique at Newcastle on Sunday, but obviously the preference is here at Kembla," he said.
"Barrier draws will determine where he runs. I've only been here for just over three-and-a-half weeks but I've seen a lot of change in him. He's going super and is going to run really well.
"With Wilkshire, he has turned things around since I've been here and has been going sensational."
At Kembla Grange this weekend the Summer Provincial Series will be the pick of the action.
