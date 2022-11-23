Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Ben Smith eyes his return to Rosehill Racecourse

By Jordan Warren
Updated November 24 2022 - 1:44pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Newcastle trainer Ben Smith is eyeing a return to Rosehill Racecourse this weekend with his Kembla-bred horse Wolves.

After being dual nominated for both Rosehill and Kembla Grange this Saturday, trainer Ben Smith is eyeing a return to town with local four-year-old mare Wolves - his first city runner since serving a four-year suspension on cobalt and conduct charges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.